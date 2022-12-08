BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.16 Million Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 3.0 %

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

NYSE:IBP opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Stories

