BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 445,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 117,640 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 136,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 37,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 119,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PSLV opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

