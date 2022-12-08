BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.20 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,804 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.3% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 203.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,101,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 738,231 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

