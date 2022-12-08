BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 47.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period.

NYSE HLI opened at $96.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average is $84.06.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

