BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 224.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 99,919 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Celsius by 20.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 124.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 72,844 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Celsius by 520.0% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after buying an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Celsius by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $119.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.64.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CELH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

