BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 54,709 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 265,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,412.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 97,718 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 206,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 78,714 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

NYSE TKC opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

(Get Rating)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

See Also

