BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AAON by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the second quarter worth about $661,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the second quarter worth about $9,706,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 13.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.36. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 0.81.

AAON Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at AAON

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,182.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,445.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,182.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,915 over the last ninety days. 19.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AAON to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

AAON Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

