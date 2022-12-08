BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 130,575 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 130,575 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Select Medical by 35.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Select Medical to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

