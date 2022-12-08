BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 13,969 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,367,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 131,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,562,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 130.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EUFN opened at $17.35 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

