BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 15,860 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 330,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 202,850 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after purchasing an additional 180,753 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 152,794 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.51. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $105.01.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

