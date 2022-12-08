BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,864 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Triton International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 1,075.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 149,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 634.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 526.9% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Triton International Price Performance

TRTN stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $424.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. Triton International had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triton International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Triton International Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.