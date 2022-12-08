BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,718 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 616.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 484.3% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Magna International Price Performance

MGA opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $90.15.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.57%. Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

Magna International Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

