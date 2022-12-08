BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 57,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 182.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $944.83 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 15.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $63,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,150.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.