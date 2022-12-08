Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,752 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 856.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of BCC opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.62%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

