Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 856.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.62%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

