Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,955.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,861.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,913.75.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking will post 93.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

