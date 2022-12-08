Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $4.72

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.53. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 1,977 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BORR shares. Clarkson Capital raised Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets started coverage on Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $642.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

About Borr Drilling

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

