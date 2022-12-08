Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $4.72

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORRGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.53. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 1,977 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BORR shares. Clarkson Capital raised Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets started coverage on Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $642.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

