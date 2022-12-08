Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,351 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 390.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 31,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $140.02.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

