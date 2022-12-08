Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 935,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,965,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $16,145,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 174.6% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 515,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 28.4% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

