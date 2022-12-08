Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,016 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,199,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,329,000 after purchasing an additional 618,946 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,284,000 after acquiring an additional 426,901 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

BEP opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

