Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,016 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of BEP opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 0.70. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

