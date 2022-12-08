Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Brunswick by 13.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Brunswick by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $325,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $71.07 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $103.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

