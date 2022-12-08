Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Given a C$10.48 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$10.48 price objective on Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Performance

Builders Capital Mortgage stock opened at C$9.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$11.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders Capital Mortgage news, Director Sandy Luke Loutitt purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$254,455.05. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,975 shares of company stock worth $38,636.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

