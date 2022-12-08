Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Holdings Reduced by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,169,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Butterfly Network worth $40,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFLY. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFLY shares. B. Riley started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

BFLY opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $561.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 204.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $110,563.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 656,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,793.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 26,408 shares of company stock valued at $142,539 in the last three months. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

