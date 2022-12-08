Cable Hill Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,991.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $72,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $150,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 916.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $177.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $902.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

