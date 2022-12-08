Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
CADL stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Candel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
