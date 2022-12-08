Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $154.77 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,599 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,706 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 8.1% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $154,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,593,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,188,553 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,955,516,000 after purchasing an additional 96,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.80.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

