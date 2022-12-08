Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $64.67 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,728.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,585 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560,351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,780.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,019,394,000 after purchasing an additional 35,830,928 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,739.3% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 24,033,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,552,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726,423 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $88.46 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $177.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.