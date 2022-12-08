CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up to $12.53

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $13.22. CareDx shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 21,066 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $699.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

CareDx Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 44.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,787,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CareDx by 38.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,094 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in CareDx by 57.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 844,624 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CareDx by 489.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 831,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 191.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 968,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 636,300 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.