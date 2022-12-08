Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 18.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 139,744 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 40.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99,934 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARS stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,433.43 and a beta of 1.93. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.16 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $59,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

