Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $52,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $246.95 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

