Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $263.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $256.00 to $263.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CASY. Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.13.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $246.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.14 and a 200-day moving average of $210.76. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $248.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

