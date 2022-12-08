Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $33.74

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $34.80. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 3,090 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAVA. Univest Sec reduced their target price on Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 13.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

