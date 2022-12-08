Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Gap Up to $50.77

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.77, but opened at $52.75. Catalent shares last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 14,207 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Catalent Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $273,713. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $1,208,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 51.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

