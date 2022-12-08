C&C Group (LON:CCR) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.80) price target on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of CCR stock opened at GBX 177 ($2.16) on Wednesday. C&C Group has a 1-year low of GBX 141.25 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 245.60 ($2.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. The company has a market capitalization of £695.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 178.44.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

