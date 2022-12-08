Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$33.00 at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy to an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.93.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$24.96 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.86 and a 12 month high of C$31.19. The stock has a market cap of C$47.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,054.98. In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total transaction of C$4,957,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,009,620.30. Also, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,692.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,054.98.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

