Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down to $5.41

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.21. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condire Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,239 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,339 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after acquiring an additional 159,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

