Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,059 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PLDT by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the 2nd quarter worth $5,204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in PLDT by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the 2nd quarter worth $1,349,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHI opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. PLDT Inc. has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $912.13 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

