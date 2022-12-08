Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 15,214 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

UA opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.51. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

