Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,609 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORAN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Orange from €10.00 ($10.53) to €10.50 ($11.05) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Orange from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Orange Price Performance

Orange Cuts Dividend

NYSE ORAN opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

