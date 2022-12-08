Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 290,182 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,007,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,187,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 72.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,541,000 after acquiring an additional 216,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Dutch Bros Company Profile

BROS stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -217.99 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.