Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 11,613 First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEED. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18.

