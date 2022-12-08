Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 22.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 4.3 %

CRSR opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $311.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.84 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. Analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corsair Gaming

In other news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair purchased 2,121,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,998.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,300,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,962,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.