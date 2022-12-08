Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 320.2% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 158,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 120,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 439.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth $516,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $68.33 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $59.87 and a one year high of $85.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.87.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

