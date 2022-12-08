Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $81.73 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $181.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average is $96.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.18.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

