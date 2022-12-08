Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 701 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jabil Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $459,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,855 shares of company stock worth $6,455,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $70.58 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

