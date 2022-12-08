Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 800 Shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter.

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF Price Performance

AVDR stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45.

