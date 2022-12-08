Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 897 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 758,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,389,000 after buying an additional 97,550 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 298,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 57,037 shares in the last quarter.

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,852 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.10 per share, with a total value of $296,545.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,791,846 shares in the company, valued at $53,934,564.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.10 per share, for a total transaction of $296,545.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,791,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,934,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 166,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 470,489 shares of company stock valued at $13,637,069.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

