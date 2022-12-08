Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys New Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NXST. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

NXST opened at $181.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,333 shares of company stock worth $8,770,823 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.