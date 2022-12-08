Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys New Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.67.

WTW opened at $244.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.81 and a 200 day moving average of $211.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also

